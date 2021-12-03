Cumberland Valley, Lower Dauphin, Middletown, and La Academia claim district crowns

Four more schools celebrated district championships on Thursday night.

DISTRICT III - 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

CUMBERLAND VALLEY 64 - CENTRAL YORK 41

Cumberland Valley's road to their fifth district championship started on the right foot on Thursday night.

The Eagles welcomed Central York to the nest in District III 6A title game. Coach Bill Wolf's team could not have drawn up a better start as the Eagles opened up the game on 14-0 run. Cumberland Valley would boast a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Central York looked to close the gap in the second, but Cumberland Valley wasn't giving up much. The Eagles were quick to answer any Panthers bucket with one of their own, as CV held on to the 31-20 lead at the half.

The third is where the Eagles left no doubt. Stellar defense and quick transitions helped Cumberland Valley up their lead to 25 points, capping the quarter on 19-3 run.

The Eagles would claim their fourth district crown in seven years with the 64-41 win.

Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points, followed by Julie Jekot and Reagan Basehore, who each posted 13. Sarah Berman scored 19 points in the losing effort.

DISTRICT III - 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Lower Dauphin 24 - Cocalico 22

DISTRICT III - 4A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

A lot at stake for the 4A District title. It has been decades since either one of the finalists walked away with the gold medals. Littlestown's last district title came in 1979 and Middletown's in 1992. So, safe to stay both teams are hungry to cut down the nets.

The fourth seed Thunderbolts traveled to the home of the No. 2 Blue Raiders.

It was a back and forth battle in the first quarter. The Bolts Rachard Holder passes to Braden Unger who then slides to the corner to turn, shoot and a make a three point basket that would put them up by two.

But, Middletown answered right back with a pull up jumper by Tymir Jackson. That tied the game at 13 at the end of the first quarter. Littlestown would lead 21-19 at the half.

The fire that comes out after for the Blue Raiders. They go on a 12-0 run to open up the second half and flip the script. Tony Powell hit back to back shots that helped the Blue Raiders extend their lead. There was no catching Middletown.

They win the 4A District III title, 69-53.

“It goes back to last season with guy taking lumps. It goes back to the year before that with a three win season where a lot of these guys were doing the playing and getting that experience and learning from it. Our guys have looked towards each other and it hasn’t always been easy. There’s been bumps along the road but I said it already. They’re resilient kids," said Chris Bradford, Middletown Head Coach.

A parade was held right after the game, first responders lead a sea of cars carrying the team into town.

To celebrate their first @piaadistrict3 title since 1992.. @BlueRaidersMASD paraded out of the school parking lot, heading into town!



Full video on my Facebook page! @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/ITatIb5bge — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) March 12, 2021

DISTRICT III - 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP