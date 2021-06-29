York Revolution pitcher Alex Sanabia has contract purchased by New York Mets

Sanabia becomes the 6th York player to have their contract purchased by a Major League club this season, tying a Revolution team record.

YORK, Pa. — A member of the York Revolution's starting rotation is joining the New York Mets organization -- the sixth York player to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization this season, the team announced Monday.

Alex Sanabia, the Revs' opening-day starter, had his contract bought by the Mets, York said in a press release. He is 3-0 with a 2.43 earned-run average, 24 strikeouts and just nine earned runs allowed in 33.1 innings. He was the first Atlantic League pitcher to throw a complete game this season in a June 9 start against Southern Maryland.

Sanabia, who has previous experience in the majors with the Miami Marlins, was picked in the 32nd round of the 2006 draft out of Castle Park High School by the Marlins. He was named a Mid-Season All-Star for High-A Jupiter in 2010 and during that same season was promptly promoted to Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before getting a call up to the Major Leagues.

At 21 years old, Sanabia made his Major League debut on June 24, 2010, pitching 3.1 relief innings against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first taste of the majors, the San Diego native posted a 5-3 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts.

Sanabia will look to become the 12th player in Revs history to go from York to the Majors. Left-hander Ross Detwiler is the most recent pitcher in Revs history to accomplish the feat. Detwiler was signed out of York in back-to-back seasons and made it to the majors both times (Seattle in ’18, Chicago White Sox in ‘19-’20).

Along with Orlando Calixte, who was signed by the Mets organization back in May, Sanabia will try to join southpaws Justin Hampson (2010) and Scott Rice as formers Revs who made it to “The Show” with the Mets.

The Revs now have six players whose contracts have been purchased by major league organizations, tying a franchise record set in 2007 and met again in 2011.