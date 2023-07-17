York Revolution first year manager Rick Forney joins the Frenzy to talk first half success | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — It's hard to be farther from home when you live in Maryland and manage a team in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
After 26 seasons north of the border, Rick Forney is much closer to his own home plate now that he's in charge of the dugout for the York Revolution.
He rebuilt the roster before the season and guided the team to a solid first half of the Atlantic League season, where they came excruciatingly close to winning the division title.
Forney shares his strategy for building a successful team and explains why he's not upset the team didn't win the first half in our Sunday Sitdown interview on the Sunday Sports Frenzy.