York Revolution mourns death of founder, baseball legend Brooks Robinson

Brooks Robinson started his professional baseball career in York in 1955 and was one of the founders of York Revolution Professional Baseball.

The York Revolution is mourning the passing of the team's co-founder and legendary Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson.

Robinson started his professional baseball career in York in 1955 and eventually became known as the greatest third basemen in the history of the game, “the human vacuum cleaner” and “Mr. Oriole.”

“Calling Brooks a great ballplayer diminishes him,” said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. “Of course, that is true, but way beyond that, he believed in and supported this city, and he was genuinely a fan and champion of our team. The York Revolution would not be here today without Brooks Robinson.”

The team said in a statement that Robinson held a special place in the hearts of Revolution staffers and fans and Yorkers in general.

“Brooks was my friend and business partner with the Revs,” said Bill Shipley, chairman of York Professional Baseball. “He was my childhood hero and adult hero. His generosity of spirit, competitiveness, and sense of fairness inspired me and many others. His genuine fondness for York remains a blessing that will always be part of us.”

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star and the winner of a record 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He led the Orioles to six post-seasons, including two World Series Championships.

In addition to the Revolution, Robinson also helped create the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Lancaster Barnstormers. Even after he retired, the legend served as president of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and later returned to the Orioles as special adviser.

Just as it was by the Orioles, Robinson’s number 5 was retired by the Revolution, one of only four numbers to receive the honor in York.

Robinson was an integral part of the investment group that made York’s pro ballpark, now known as WellSpan Park, possible and even returned to third base to field the ceremonial first ground ball on the diamond as the park was under construction. The park's Brooks Robinson Plaza features a statue inspired by Norman Rockwell’s famous painting of Robinson, and the park’s address is 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

He returned to the ballpark time and time again, sometimes without anyone knowing.

“There were a number of times when Brooks would take in a game from a skybox, and no one in the ballpark would have any clue he was there,” Menzer recalled. “He didn’t seek the spotlight. He didn’t want to be the center of attention. But when people did know he was here, he was unfailingly generous with his time, signing autographs and posing for pictures. It was always touching to see dads who wanted to get their kids’ pictures with him, and he never, ever declined. For me, growing up an Orioles fan, it was always a ‘pinch me’ moment to realize that Brooks Robinson was asking how my baseball team was doing!”

The Revs have honored Robinson many times over the years, including naming the Brooks Robinson Golf Classic after him, which benefits York City Little League and the YMCA. In 2019, he served as an honorary co-captain for the Atlantic League All-Star Game in York, sharing the honor with his former Orioles teammate Andy Etchebarren (himself the Revs’ second manager) and York pitching great Corey Thurman.