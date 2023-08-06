York Revolution postpones tonight's game due to wildfire haze

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game in 2023, including the June 27 make-up doubleheader.

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution's Atlantic League baseball game against the Staten Island FerryHawks tonight has been postponed due to air quality concerns and to protect the health of players and fans, the team announced.

The game will be made up on Tuesday, June 27, when the Revs and FerryHawks will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at WellSpan Park. The opener will begin at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m., the team said in a press release.

Tickets for tonight’s game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2023 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader, according to the Revolution.

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS.

On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.