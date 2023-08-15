What it's like to feed the world at the Little League World Series

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating met the folks over at Penn College in Williamsport who are responsible for keeping players energized and ready to play ball.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The school year has just begun at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, but students in the Culinary Arts program are already hard at work. They are responsible for feeding the players and coaches at the Little League World Series.

"It is a really unique opportunity to get to interact with people from all over the world. It is a lot of fun," said sophomore Luke Whipple.

"I don't think I have ever experienced anything like this. I wouldn't know what to compare it to. It is definitely something very new," sophomore Amber Harris said.

Students will cook on-site and on the college's campus.

"About 1,200 meals a day. We serve three square meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner," said Trevor Rosato, a Penn College grad student.

Students say cooking in bulk is a valuable experience.

"Students get a chance to chip in from first year all the way up to second, third- and fourth-year students. We do vegetables, stocks, and sauces, so all-around cooking in bulk is very different than short order," Rosato said.

Amber Harris will be one of the more popular chefs amongst the Little Leaguers. She is handling the pastries.

"There is the chocolate wacky cake, which is vegan. There are a bunch of other cakes, like the vanilla and yellow. Then there's cupcakes, cookies, and a bunch of different frostings too."

The menu will change daily. With players and coaches coming from different parts of the globe, the students will get a chance to work with foods from different cultures.

"We get to kind of play with different cuisines and see how they taste and let kids from around the world try different things, and it is unique to see what they think about different cuisine," Whipple said.

The students will continue to cook for the Little Leaguers throughout the tournament's final day of competition on August 27.

