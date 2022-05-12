Phillies sign shortstop Trea Turner to 11-year, $300 million deal

The speedy shortstop signs an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the National League champions and reunite with former teammate Bryce Harper, according to reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have made the first big splash of the offseason, signing free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Turner, who batted .298 with 39 doubles, 21 home runs, and 27 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, will rejoin former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper in a potent Phillies lineup.

Turner, 29, spent four seasons alongside Harper in Washington, from 2015 through 2018, before Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million free-agent contract with the Phillies.

Turner helped the Nats win a World Series title in 2019 before he was sent to the Dodgers in a trade that also included pitcher Max Shertzer.

Turner won the NL batting title in 2021 with a .328 average.

He signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Dodgers to avoid salary arbitration prior to last season.

A two-time All-Star, Turner has led the league in stolen bases twice in his career and has hit for the cycle three times. He has 230 career stolen bases, 124 career home runs, 434 career RBIs and a career batting average of .302.

While the Phillies have yet to make an official announcement, Turner's addition means current shortstop Bryson Stott will likely move to second base. Turner will join a potent Phillies lineup that includes leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, Harper, slugger Nick Castellanos, and catcher JT Realmuto.

BREAKING: The @Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with 2x All-Star Trea Turner. pic.twitter.com/aPf2b8C9Yh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 5, 2022