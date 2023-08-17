Southeast Region team making history at Little League World Series

The team from Nolensville, Tennessee, is here to win and make history.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The odds of making it to the Little League World Series are slim. But the Southeast Region team from Nolensville, Tennessee, is here to prove that odds don't matter. This is the third year in a row that Coach Randy Huth has managed the Nolensville team in South Williamsport.

"To do it three times? There are no words really," Huth said. "It is pretty magical. I would love to say I had some special powers that got us here three years in a row, but it was just a lot of luck, great players, and a good community behind us."

Several players on the team will make history when they step on the field for their first game on Friday.

Nash Carter and Grayson May are the 41st and 42nd players ever to play in the competition twice.

"Last year, I didn't know what to expect at all. But coming back this year, I know what to expect and how fun it will be, and to do it with a new team is special," Nash said.

"When I was six, I was watching the 2018 World Series, and I was like, 'I want to be there.' And now, last and this year, I have made it," Grayson said.

And you can't forget about Stella Weaver. She is the only girl at this year's tournament. Many people are calling the team '"Stella and the Fellas."

"Little girls come up to me saying they play baseball, or they play tee ball. This one girl came up to me yesterday saying she got three runs, and I was like, 'Great job!' It was really funny," Stella said.

"She is only the 22nd female ever to play in the Little League World Series, but Stella is not just a girl; she can play. She is a very talented baseball player, and we do not treat her any differently on our team," Huth said.

"It is kind of crazy how this happens," Stella added. "I love being here just practicing with all the boys and playing in the game room; that is a lot of fun. But the one thing we are all waiting for is to play that game tomorrow."

Coach Huth and his players told Newswatch 16 that the goal is to win it all but also to enjoy the moment. The team's catcher, Corbin Cyphers, is soaking everything in, including pin trading.

"When I got here, man, it was a blast seeing all these pins that teams brought and these workers bringing pins. Then me getting into it, and my coach bought me a book to put the pins in, and I am into it now," Corbin said.

