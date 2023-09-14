For the second time this season, Harrisburg Senators game is halted by a Skunk Delay?

Tuesday night's game between the Sens and the Bowie Baysox was delayed when a skunk made an appearance in the infield.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Baseball games have been delayed by rain before -- there's nothing unique about that.

But this season, the Harrisburg Senators have had two of their games delayed by a skunk, which feels much rarer.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday night, during the Senators' 5-4 victory over the Bowie Baysox at FNB Field on City Island.

It happened in the bottom of the sixth inning, according to MILB.com. While the Senators were batting, the black-and-white-striped invader was spotted near the right-field foul line, just beyond the infield.

Umpire Evin Johnson called time out while the skunk took a leisurely stroll across the infield, gingerly pursued by two members of the grounds crew while the fans in attendance cheered. The skunk then ran up the left field foul line and marched across the warning track in foul territory.

It raised its tail in warning one time before disappearing into the Baysox bullpen, where it presumably escaped to a less-visible part of the stadium, MILB.com said.

The game was delayed about two minutes for the skunk's visit.

This latest incident is the second time in about four months that a Senators-Baysox game had to be halted for a skunk delay.

On May 10, a skunk -- possibly the same one that was spotted Tuesday -- appeared in the bottom of the 8th inning. It strolled from the left field fence to shallow left-center before making a beeline for the outfield fence in dead center, where it found an escape route.

Here's some video of Tuesday night's skunk delay from MILB.com: