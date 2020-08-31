x
Reports: Phillies trade for Brewers reliever David Phelps

The Phils will send multiple players from the lower levels of their minor-league system to Milwaukee in exchange for Phelps, reports say
Milwaukee Brewers' David Phelps throws during a practice session. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PHILADELPHIA — According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Phillies have made a deal just before today's 4 p.m. trade deadline, acquiring reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers. 

They'll send Milwaukee multiple players from the lower levels of their minor-league system, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal and Matt Geib.

Phelps, 33, has a 2.77 earned run average and a 0.69 WHIP in 12 appearances this year. He has struck out 20 batters and walked two in 13 innings of work.

Since 2016, Phelps has a 2.85 ERA in 171 outings.