Reports: Phillies trade for Brewers reliever David Phelps

PHILADELPHIA — According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Phillies have made a deal just before today's 4 p.m. trade deadline, acquiring reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers.

They'll send Milwaukee multiple players from the lower levels of their minor-league system, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal and Matt Geib.

Phelps, 33, has a 2.77 earned run average and a 0.69 WHIP in 12 appearances this year. He has struck out 20 batters and walked two in 13 innings of work.