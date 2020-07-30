Report: Phillies' weekend series with Blue Jays postponed after coach, staffer test positive for COVID-19

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reports his team is not going to Philadelphia for a weekend series at Citizens Bank Park after the latest positive tests.

PHILADELPHIA — It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies won't be playing this weekend, either.

The Phils were scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend, but Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters in Toronto that the series isn't happening after a Phillies coach and clubhouse attendant tested positive for COVID-19.

"We're not going to Philadelphia," Montoyo said in a NBC Sports Philadelphia report. "Those games have been postponed."

There have been no official announcements from either organization or Major League Baseball as of 2:20 p.m. EST, but the Phillies did announce that all activities at Citizens Bank Park were cancelled until further notice after receiving news of the COVID-19 test results.

The Phillies have been idle since last Sunday, when news that several Florida Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19 during and after their three-game, season-opening series in Philadelphia. A total of 16 Marlins have tested positive, along with a Phillies' visiting clubhouse attendant.