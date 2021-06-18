Red Land on the wrong end of tough loss in PIAA 5A State Final

Patriots battle back but fall 4-2 in championship game, team shows grit after early deficit

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Cool, calm and collected are good ways to describe the Red Land Patriots baseball team. That is exactly how they stepped off the bus in State College as they prepared to play for the PIAA 5A State Final.

Three others words to describe them, tough, gritty and determined. That is actually how they closed out the season.

The PIAA 5A final was a chance for the school to claim two state titles over the last three years. Had it not been for COVID-19 there is a good chance that this trip to the state finals would have been three years in a row playing for gold.

The story book ending for this team of Patriots would have been a victory, possibly one in dramatic fashion as we have seen so many times. Instead the season ended with a silver medal and not sadness but a disappointment.

The 4-2 loss to Bethel Park Friday was tough, as players and coaches said afterwards on the field at Penn State.

Red Land didn't play their best and Bethel Park made every play when they needed to take the victory.

Many of those plays happened early as the Black Hawks jumped out a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and then extended that to 4-0 after two innings.

When expectations are high for a team like Red Land, after taking a body blow like that early in a game it is easy to fold. Not this team though.

"We are the grittiest team out there," said senior center fielder Benny Montgomery. "We have been down in many games before, this is not the first, so we know we can fight back and win games."

"Fight" is what Red Land did. It is in their DNA to always battle. That is the reason why their "Red Sea" of fans follows them. They know these players give their best effort every time they cross the foul lines and step into the batters box.

The fight back started with an Ethan Philips RBI single up the middle to score Cole Wagner in the top of third.

In the fifth it was Cole who delivered a double to right center scoring Montgomery to make it a 4-2 game. At that point it seemed like the fifth inning would be a huge number for Red Land but Bethel Park made the play it needed to.



A hard grounder back to the mound was snagged and instead of scooting through for an RBI single, the Black Hawks turned a double play and ended the threat.

In the sixth inning Red Land put two more runners at second and third with no outs. A weak ground ball, and two strikeouts sent them to the seventh still in search of a run.

In that final frame it was the heart of the lineup at the dish. Montgomery got to first after being hit by a pitch to start the inning. Wagner then doubled down the right field line. The patriots were in business. The "Red Sea" rose in the stands like a high tide.

It seemed like this game would be tied in just a few more moments. Instead the first out was registered, then the second and a short time latter the third and final out of the game. No dramatics, no magical story book ending. The game tying runs were left just 90 and 180 feet away.

Today they came up short in the state final.



So Red Land came up short and didn't achieve want they wanted or expected. In five years or ten, maybe even 20 nobody will remember how this game played out expect the kids.

There will be one thing that many more people remember that goes beyond championships. It is the inspiration that a group of 14-18 year-olds have made on a community.

How can their impact be measured? Actually it is pretty easy. After every game just watch their players. They go over to the fence, or wait around the fields, and over a hundred youth players yell and reach for their autographs. Bye the time the guys are done signing the ink on their hands competes with the sand on their uniform to see what needs more soap to be washed away.

With every autograph they sign, they hand out another smile. Those smiles turn into kids who love baseball. Those kids turn into future ballplayers.