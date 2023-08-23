Little League World Series pin trading exclusive

The Little League World Series on Wednesday unveiled exclusive pins for those coming to the ballpark.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pin trading is huge at the Little League World Series. Nearly everywhere you go, you can find people showing off or trading their pins.

Little League dropped an exclusive pin on Wednesday for 1,000 people in the Fan Zone, and it was a scramble to get one.

Hundreds of people waited outside the Fan Zone to try and get their hands on one of the exclusive pins.

When the Fan Zone opened, it was a mad dash to get one of the four designs.

Only the first 1,000 people to show up wearing a Little League patch could get one.

Rylin Bathurst of Mill Hall waited more than two hours in line to get into the Fan Zone for the Patches for Pins promotion.

"If we have a Little League patch, we get a special pin."

After they snagged one, people started trading other ones in their collections.

For many, pin trading and collecting is one of their favorite reasons to visit the Little League World Series every year. People even bring booklets to stash their pins in.

Newswatch 16 found people who are stoked to get in on the pin-trading fun this year.

"I did it for the first time last year, and we are staying at the Genetti Hotel this year, and they have a trading room, so I got a lot of pins from there," said Aiden Chapa from Ohio.

Even players from the Lycoming College baseball team got in on the action.

"It is super cool. They all go nuts for it. All of the kids come up, and they love it. They want the Lyco pin or other pins. It is super fun," said Jacob Schilling with the Lycoming College baseball team.

If you are looking to get in on the pin-trading fun, nearly every booth at the Little League World Series has something to offer.

