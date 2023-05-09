Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Weston Wilson

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list and named NL Player of the Week.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, the same day he was named NL Player of the Week.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner's roster spot prior to the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Turner was named NL Player of the Week after batting .423, with six home runs, one triple, one double, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He had two hits in a 9-7 win against the Padres on Monday, including a two-run homer, to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.

Turner left the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent and signed a $300 million, 11-year free agent deal with the Phillies in December. He is a one-time Padres farmhand who helped Washington win the World Series in 2019.