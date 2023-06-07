x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Baseball

Phillies-Tigers game postponed due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

The game has been pushed back to Thursday night, Major League Baseball said.
Credit: AP
A person walks in Camden, N.J., in view of the hazy Philadelphia skyline, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Tonight's Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers, which had been set for 6:40 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, has been postponed due to the poor air quality in Pennsylvania resulting from Canadian wildfires.

Earlier today, Pennsylvania's air quality forecast had been upgraded to Code Red by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as hazardous smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Eastern Canada lingered in the area. 

The Phillies-Tigers game will be played at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, according to Major League Baseball. Both teams had been previously scheduled to be off that day.

Environmental experts in Pennsylvania said the unhealthy air quality levels have not been this high in two decades. 

"This is an abnormal pattern," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman. "It's been 20 or so years since we've seen air quality issues like this from fires in Eastern Canada."

Under the DEP's code red classification, the air quality has reached unhealthy levels for not only sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems, but also for the general public who expose themselves to the polluted air.

The code red category is the 3rd highest on the DEP's air quality classification.

“Even short-term exposure causes people to have angina and heart attacks," said Kevin Stewart, Director of Environmental Health with the American Lung Association. "When we’re having prolonged periods of exposure in the outdoors for extended periods of time then they are more likely to have those episodes.”

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Millersville's strong season helped by local talent

Before You Leave, Check This Out