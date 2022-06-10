Phillies release hype video to get fans fired up for the playoffs

Philly takes on the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the three-game National League Wild Card series this afternoon at 2:07.

PHILADELPHIA — They may have white-knuckled it until nearly the end of the regular season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are in the playoffs.

So even though some fans might choose to linger on the fact that they went 11-14 in the month of September, had to salvage a win in the final series of the regular season, nearly blew a comfortable lead in the wild-card standings and needed an even bigger collapse by the Milwaukee Brewers down the stretch to get in, the Phils can be excused for wanting to celebrate the end of an 11-year postseason drought.

To celebrate the beginning of the National League playoffs, the Phillies' social media team created a hype video to get fans fired up.

Philadelphia faces the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game National League Wild-Card playoff series this weekend. All three games are in St. Louis.

Game 1 is set for this afternoon at 2:07 p.m. Game 2 follows at 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, and Game 3 -- if necessary -- will be held Sunday at a time to be announced.