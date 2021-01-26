Phillies bring back catcher J.T. Realmuto, signing him to a reported 5-year, $115 million deal

The contract's average annual value of $23 million is an all-time record for catchers, according to MLB.com.

The Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed to terms on a new contract that will bring the All-Star back to Philadelphia, according to MLB.com.

The five-year deal is reportedly worth $115.5 million, sources told MLB.com. The $23.1 million average annual value of the contract is a record for catchers, surpassing the $23 AAV of the contract extension signed by Joe Maurer with the Minnesota Twins in 2010, MLB.com said.

Realmuto's contract also establishes a new record for a free-agent deal signed by a catcher, topping Brian McCann's $85 million deal with the Yankees in 2013, MLB.com said.

Regarded by many as the best catcher in the game today, Realmuto was one of the top names on the free-agent market. The Phillies traded a package of prospects -- including starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez -- to the Marlins to land Realmuto in 2019, and he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award for the Phils that season.

Last year, Realmuto batted .266 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in an 60-game season abbreviated by COVID-19.

When the offseason began, Realmuto declined the Phillies' $18.9 million qualifying offer, opting to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The Phillies brought him back despite reported interest from several other teams, including the defending National League East champion Atlanta Braves.

Realmuto is a career .278 hitter with a 111 OPS+, and he’s a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner.