Phillies and Mets rained out and rescheduled as Saturday doubleheader

The New York Mets' series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of persistent rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets' series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night was postponed because of persistent rain.

The game was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

With rain already falling for hours and steady showers in the forecast all day, the Mets postponed Friday's game about eight hours before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start.

The series is nothing more than a postseason tune-up for the Phillies, who have secured the top wild card in the National League and will host a best-of-three playoff at Citizens Bank Park beginning Tuesday. Their opponent is still to be determined.

Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.35 ERA) had been scheduled to pitch for the defending NL champions against his former Mets teammates. Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.92) was lined up for New York, already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Mets' game against Miami on Thursday night was suspended because of rain at 12:58 a.m. with the Marlins leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Miami had scored twice in the ninth when play was halted with two on and two outs.

After a 3-hour, 17-minute wait, the game was suspended. If needed to determine the NL wild card race, it would be completed Monday starting at 1:10 p.m. If the wild card race is decided, the game would not be finished and the score would revert to after eight innings, giving the Mets a 1-0 win.

Miami entered Friday with a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the third and final NL wild card. The Marlins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning the season series 4-2.

The Mets and Marlins played a doubleheader Wednesday, a day after a game was postponed because of a soggy field. The infield was left uncovered for at least some portion of the four straight days in which Tropical Storm Ophelia inundated New York.