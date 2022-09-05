Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi

Bench coach Rob Thomson will manage the team for the remainder of the season, according to the front office announcement.

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

Phillies bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager for the rest of the season, NBC Sports Philadelphia said.

In addition to firing Girardi, the Phillies also relieved coaching assistant Bobby Meacham of his duties, according to the team's announcement.

In his three years at the helm in Philadelphia, Girardi went 132-141 and did not make the playoffs in his first two full seasons.

Philadelphia is currently 22-29 this season, trailing the first-place New York Mets by 12 games in the National League East despite adding sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to an already potent offensive lineup.

Girardi was named the National League Manager of the Year as leader of the Florida Marlins in 2006, and managed the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017, winning a World Series in 2009 when the Yanks defeated the Phillies. New York made the playoffs six times during his tenure there.