Orioles' opener postponed by rain; Nationals' opener postponed by COVID-19

Today's Opening Day clash between the O's and the Red Sox in Boston was rained out, while the Nats' opener with the Mets is off due to COVID-19 issues.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals will both have to wait a little longer to get their seasons underway.

Due to rainy weather in Boston and the now-familiar specter of COVID-19 in Washington, both teams' season openers were postponed Thursday.

The Orioles were scheduled to take on the Red Sox in Fenway Park at 2 p.m., but the game was postponed this morning due to a forecast that calls for rainy conditions all day.

The O's and Red Sox will now open the season on Friday, which had been originally scheduled as an off day for both teams.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the Nationals were forced to postpone their scheduled season opener with the New York Mets due to ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Nats' clubhouse.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Nationals would be down five players and a clubhouse staff member after a player tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The others are identified as close contacts to the player and will be quarantined.

The Nationals -- who had planned to have a workout at their stadium on Wednesday before it was called off because of rain -- did not have a single player test positive during their six weeks of spring training in Florida, according to ESPN.

The team received news of the player's positive test shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, after the team had flown to Washington from its spring training camp in West Palm Beach. The reported close contact between the player who tested positive and the other members of the organization occurred during the flight, ESPN reported.