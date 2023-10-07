Orioles fans pumped for Game 1 as playoff baseball returns to Camden Yards

Fans are excited about the number one seeded Orioles as the MLB playoffs continue.

BALTIMORE — It's been quite the wait for Orioles fans, but Camden Yards is the place to be once again in October for playoff baseball. The O's return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and host a home playoff game for the first time since 2014 and it couldn't come at a better time.

"It is amazing totally electric down here can't wait," said Kim Piet. "I brought the kids to their first playoff game cant wait for this energy."

Orioles fans packed the stadium early to get a head start in showing their support. The young Orioles have already turned heads with 100 wins the first time since the 1980 season, but the hope is to go all the way.

"I honestly think we can go to the World Series, said Eric Messercola. "I'm always honest about how I feel I think we can go to the world series 100 percent."

The Orioles will open up the American League Division Series as the number 1 seed and take on the Texas Rangers. The energy that the fans are bringing has been strong all season long and they don't plan on that stopping anytime soon.

"It's unreal I mean there is nothing that compares to it," said Andy Botto. "I grew up a life long Orioles fan and this is the first time that it feels real."

Despite the excitement in Baltimore, the Orioles fell to the Rangers 3-2 in game 1 of the ALDS.