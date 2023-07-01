Nick Castellanos, InTheClutch.com team up to help Pennsylvania SPCA with new t-shirt

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Nick Castellanos is pitching in to help vulnerable animals, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Friday.
On the heels of an interview leading up to this week's All-Star Game, when he identified the beloved cartoon Great Dane Scooby-Doo as his favorite superhero, Castellanos is teaming up with InTheClutch.com to create a t-shirt to help the Pennsylvania SPCA fight animal cruelty and neglect.
The shirt, which is be available for purchase at In The Clutch, features Castellanos' number 8 on the back and a Scooby-Doo-themed superhero design on the front.
The Pennsylvania SPCA will receive 20% of the proceeds from sales of the t-shirt, the organization said.
This will mark the second t-shirt Castellanos has backed to support a worthy cause. Back when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Castellanos donned a shirt designed by his son Liam while walking the red carpet at the 2021 All Star Game. The t-shirt was reproduced for purchase benefiting the Dragonfly Foundation, a charity helping children facing cancer and their families.
Castellanos’ superhero t-shirt is available now for baseball fans and animal lovers alike to purchase.
“When we were approached to be the beneficiary of this special t-shirt design, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “We are no strangers to the super powers of dogs, we see their resilience and unbreakable spirit every day in the work that we do. We are grateful that we aren’t alone in recognizing this, and cannot thank Nick and his family enough or thinking of us.”