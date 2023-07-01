Nick Castellanos, InTheClutch.com team up to help Pennsylvania SPCA with new t-shirt

The shirt plays off Castellanos' viral All-Star Game interview, where he identified Scooby-Doo as his favorite superhero.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Nick Castellanos is pitching in to help vulnerable animals, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Friday.

On the heels of an interview leading up to this week's All-Star Game, when he identified the beloved cartoon Great Dane Scooby-Doo as his favorite superhero, Castellanos is teaming up with InTheClutch.com to create a t-shirt to help the Pennsylvania SPCA fight animal cruelty and neglect.

The shirt, which is be available for purchase at In The Clutch, features Castellanos' number 8 on the back and a Scooby-Doo-themed superhero design on the front.

The Pennsylvania SPCA will receive 20% of the proceeds from sales of the t-shirt, the organization said.

This will mark the second t-shirt Castellanos has backed to support a worthy cause. Back when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Castellanos donned a shirt designed by his son Liam while walking the red carpet at the 2021 All Star Game. The t-shirt was reproduced for purchase benefiting the Dragonfly Foundation, a charity helping children facing cancer and their families.

Castellanos’ superhero t-shirt is available now for baseball fans and animal lovers alike to purchase.