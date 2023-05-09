Nats Pitcher Jackson Rutledge makes his major league debut

With his start tonight, he will become the 26th pitcher drafted, signed, and developed by the Washington Nationals to start a game.

WASHINGTON — Heads up Nats fans, Rookie Pitcher Jackson Rutledge will start in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This marks his debut in the major league.

Rutledge, 24, a first-round pick in 2019, was ranked by MLB.com as the Nationals 5th best pitching prospect this year.

Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo announced that Rutledge was recalled on Wednesday from the Triple-A Rochester, with right-handed pitcher Mason Thomson being sent down.

Rutledge, at an imposing frame of 6-foot-8 ranks 2nd in the organization in opponents' average (.227), 3rd in wins (8), and third in ERA (3.71). He is also rated as the 7th best prospect in Washington's minor league system, according to Baseball America.

Rutledge is the 10th player to make his major league debut with the Nationals this year.

The first pitch of Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh is set for 6:35 p.m.

