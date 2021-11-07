MLB debut approaches for 'Field of Dreams'

The Yankees will take on the White Sox at the iconic "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa in August.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball's first-ever regular-season game in Iowa is just over a month away.

The game between the White Sox and Yankees at the "Field of Dreams" movie site was originally set to take place last year, but was postponed to Aug. 12, 2021 due to the pandemic.

The MLB has yet to release information on how to get tickets—or how much they'll cost. Fans can sign up to get registration details as they become available here.

The "Field of Dreams" is at Lansing Family Farm in Dyersville, Iowa.