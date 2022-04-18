Today marks the 35th anniversary of Phillies icon Mike Schmidt's 500th home run

The Hall of Fame third baseman smacked a 3-0 pitch off Don Robinson in the top of the ninth for a three-run homer that lifted the Phils to an 8-6 victory.

PHILADELPHIA — It was 35 years ago today (April 18) that Philadelphia Phillies icon and baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt launched his 500th career home run in an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Called by another Philadelphia icon, announcer Harry Kalas, Schmidt socked a 3-0 pitch from Don Peterson over the left-field wall of Three Rivers Stadium in the top of the ninth inning.

"Swing and a long drive!" Kalas exclaimed in his trademark style. "There it is! Number 500. The career 500th home run for Michael Jack Schmidt!"

It proved to be a game-winning home run for Schmidt, who was in the latter stages of a brilliant career with the Phillies.

Schmidt is inarguably one of the biggest stars in Philadelphia sports history. He played 17 seasons with the Phillies, leading them to six division titles and two World Series appearances, including their first-ever World Series title in 1980.

Schmidt abruptly retired early in the 1989 season after getting off to a slow start. The latter stages of his career were marred by a shoulder injury and a pair of ailing knees.

He finished his career with 548 home runs, 1,595 RBIs, and a career batting average of .267.

Schmidt was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995, his first time on the ballot, garnering 96.52% of the vote. At the time, that was the fourth-highest voting percentage of any Hall of Fame player.