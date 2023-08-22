Little Leaguer from Ukraine shares experience

This year's Europe-Africa Region team is from the Czech Republic, but one of the players is from Ukraine.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For most of the 20 teams at the Little League World Series, it's their first time in South Williamsport. That includes the South Czech Republic Little League, which represents the Europe-Africa Region.

"It's unbelievable. It's great. The kids are enjoying it. I'm enjoying it," Arnost Nesnal said.

The majority of the team is from Brno, Czech Republic. But one player is from a different part of Europe. Illia Kolomoiets was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Illia, his mom, and older brother left Ukraine in March of last year at the start of the war.

"My mother's friend put us in the car, and we drove to the Czech Republic," Illia said.

Moving to Brno was an adjustment for Illia, as his father had to stay in Ukraine.

"He's missing his father and everything," Nesnal said.

The 11 year old has been playing baseball for half of his life and quickly joined this team when he got to the Czech Republic. His teammates welcomed him with open arms.

"He knows how to play baseball, and it was very, he's a bit younger, but I watched him last year playing for an under-11 team, and he was very good, and now I have him on my under-13 team, and he is part of the team, and he's always smiling," Nesnal said.

Illia and his teammates are having a great time at the Little League World Series.

"Very good. He really enjoys it here. He loves it here," Illia said.

Even though the Europe-Africa Region is no longer in the tournament, the team is making the best of their Little League World Series experience. They played an exhibition game on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they will go to see the Pittsburgh Pirates.

