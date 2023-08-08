2023 Little League World Series scores, history and more

Get the latest updates from the Little League World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 2023 marks the 76th anniversary of the Little League World Series.

The LLWS will begin on August 16 and end on August 27.

The first one was held in Williamsport in 1947.

At the time, Little League itself only existed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. So, every team in the World Series that first year, save one, was from here in the Keystone State.

Fast forward to today, there are twenty teams representing countries from all over the world, and tens of thousands of visitors here to watch them play.

Grand Slam Parade:

The Grand Slam Parade celebrates the start of the Little League World Series.

You can watch this year's Grand Slam Parade live on WNEP and WNEP+ on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and more on Monday, August 14 at 6:00 pm.

Watch the community of Williamsport welcome the 20 teams from across the United States and around the globe that will compete in the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series.

2023 Little League World Series Scores, Stats & More:

Download the 2023 Little League World Series bracket HERE.

Little League World Series History:

More Little League World Series information: