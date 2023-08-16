Little League World Series | Day One

As day one of the Litte League World Series began, a team from Pennsylvania brought a huge contingent of fans along for the ride.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They didn't have to travel far from home to come to South Williamsport, but fans from Delaware County say they would've done whatever it takes to come and support their team.

Little League Baseball is underway in South Williamsport as teams from all over the world and Pennsylvania have their eyes set on one thing; winning the Little League World Series.

"Well, it's a huge honor because they've never been here before, but the fact is that we are only representing Delaware County; we are representing the state of Pennsylvania which is an even bigger honor," said Michael Bradley, Media, PA.

Michael and Dennis Bradley came with thousands of other Delco natives to support players from Media Little League who represent the Mid-Atlantic Region.

They also have some family to root for.

"Family is important to us, and our brother and nephew are the coaches, and they do a great job, and they really care about the kids," said Dennis Bradley, Media, PA.

The first game was against Texas East Little League, representing the southwest.

A matchup that brought Bernadette Shaughnessy and her husband Brian to South Williamsport for the first time.

"Everyone seems to watch it, and it feels so surreal. I can't believe we're here," said Bernadette Shaughnessy, Media, PA.

"It's much bigger than I ever expected, having watched it for years. Everybody who greets you is Really friendly and nice, and all the people are just excited to be a part of the experience," said Brian Shaughnessy, Media, PA.

The Mid-Atlantic team lost to Texas 2-1, with some fans leaving a bit disappointed, but it's not the end of the road, there are still plenty of games ahead.