Lancaster Barnstormers kick off their opening day facing the York Revolution

Fans were invited to the Clippers Stadium at 100% capacity

LANCASTER, Pa. — Fans lined up in front of the Clippers Stadium ready to cheer on their favorite sports teams.

The Lancaster Barnstormers held their opening day Friday facing off against the York Revolution.

After a 90-week hiatus, fans were excited to be back at 100% capacity to show their support.

“I know the players, all the fans, they want to be back and now we can be back and enjoy the game," said Steven Rego of Lancaster.

The first 1,000 fans were greeted with "welcome home" t-shirts as they came into the stadium and also had the chance to enjoy live music from the local band "Funk on Fire."

Healthcare heroes were honored for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Mayor Danene Sorace was in attendance to throw the first pitch.

Safety guidelines were also put in place to protect people in large groups.

"We still do have a little bit of social distancing on the concourse, we are going fully cashless to kind of avoid interaction," said Alexandra Bunn, director of fan experience.