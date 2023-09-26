Lancaster Barnstormers host Gastonia in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series tonight

The Stormers are chasing their second straight Atlantic League title and the fourth league championship in their 18-year history.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers will continue their chase for a second straight championship tonight when they host the Gastonia Honey Hunters in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series.

The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. in Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster will host Games 1 and 2 before traveling to North Carolina to face the Honey Hunters in Games 3 and 4.

Game 5, if necessary, will also be held in CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are available here.

The Barnstormers, who won the AL title last year, captured the league's North Division title with a three-game sweep of the Long Island Ducks.

Lancaster has won nine straight games this month and have an eight-game postseason winning streak dating back to last year.

Gastonia defeated the High Point Rockers 9-3 Sunday to win the South Division playoff series 3-1.

The Barnstormers are chasing their second straight Atlantic League title and the fourth championship in their 18-year history.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Lancaster clinched a playoff berth by going 37-24 in the season's second half to finish first in the North Division. They then swept the first-half champion Ducks in the first round of the playoffs.

Lancaster leads the Atlantic League in batting (.290 team average), paced by first baseman Andretty Cordero, who is hitting .339 with a .375 on-base percentage, 15 home runs and a team-high 116 RBI.

Gastonia finished tied for first place with High Point in the first-half standings and second behind the Rockers in the second half. They lost Game 1 of their playoff series with the Rockers before reeling off three straight victories.