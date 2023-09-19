Barnstormers playoff games give fans a few more fun nights at the ballpark

Lancaster has a chance for back-to-back Atlantic League titles.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For Lancaster Barnstormers fans like Mary Ellen Simmons, as soon as the team qualified for the postseason, they knew they'd get a chance for a few more nights at the ballpark.

"It's really exciting. They're a fun team to watch," she said. "There's a real family feeling here, it's just great to be out."

Gary Simmons agrees and added it would be a bonus if the 'Stormers could win back-to-back titles.

"They won last year so it would be fun to see them win two years in a row," he smiled.

In 2022, they were the best team in the league, capturing the third championship in franchise history. They would love to win it again and know they're not alone on the journey.

“It's exciting for the fans, they support this team, we have a really good fanbase and to see this team play in the playoffs and for them to be able to come out and support them in the playoffs, they couldn't ask for anything else," explained Barnstormers President and GM Mike Reynolds.

AND THAT'S A WRAP!! The Barnstormers take the win in Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series💥💥💥



GO STORMERS



LI 5 | 9 LAN - Final@PALottery #FloBaseball pic.twitter.com/gGGWEnrEjj — Lancaster Barnstormers (@gobarnstormers) September 20, 2023