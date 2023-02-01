Former Major Leaguer Delino DeShields will manage Harrisburg Senators this season

DeShields played for 5 teams in his 13 season in the Majors and has 14 seasons of coaching experience after his playing career.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday announced that former Major League second baseman Delino DeShields will serve as their manager for the upcoming 2023 season.

DeShields, a former first-round pick of the Montreal Expos in the 1987 draft, spent 13 seasons in the Majors as a member of the Expos, Dodgers, Cardinals, Orioles and Cubs.

He is a former manager of the Louisville Bats, the Cincinnati Reds' Class AAA affiliate in the International League, and has 14 years of coaching experience in the Reds' organization. He most recently served as Cincinnati's first-base coach in the big leagues.

DeShields' son, Delino DeShields Jr., plays for the Atlanta Braves, while his daughter, Diamond, plays for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

Joining the elder DeShields in the Senators' dugout this season will be pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, hitting coach Tim Doherty and coach Oscar Salazar.

The rest of the staff includes trainer Don Neidig, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose and performance analyst Samantha Unger.

Hanrahan is in his second season with the Nationals after spending last season with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Prior to joining the Nationals, he spent the previous five seasons (2017-21) as a pitching coach in Pittsburgh’s Minor League system. Hanrahan made his Major League debut with the Nationals in 2007 and went on to appear in 115 games across three seasons (2007-09) in Washington. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2000 First-Year Player Draft.

Doherty is in his second season with the Nationals. He spent last year with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Prior to joining the Nationals, he was a hitting coach in the Colorado Rockies organization, including in 2021 on the Rockies major league staff. He also spent three seasons (2013-15) in Minnesota’s organization and was Boston’s Major League assistant hitting coach in 2012. He coached nine seasons with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association from 2003-11. Prior to that, he coached collegiately from 1989-1997.

Salazar is in his second season with the Senators and Washington Nationals organization after spending 2021 in El Paso as the fielding coach for the Padres triple-A affiliate. Prior to being the fielding coach for El Paso, he was the hitting coach for the Padres’ Tri-City affiliate in the Northwest League from 2017-2019. He played professionally for 19 seasons, including parts of four years in the Major Leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and the Padres. He played in Bowie with the Orioles organization in 2007.

Neidig is in his tenth season with the Nationals organization and first with the Senators. He was with the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2022 and spent the previous three seasons with Potomac. He began his professional career in the Pirates organization. Neidig graduated from Lock Haven University and lives in Lock Haven during the offseason.

Grose is in his fourth season with the Nationals and first in Harrisburg. He spent last two seasons in Fredericksburg. He previously worked for the Short-Season Single-A Auburn Doubledays in the Washington Nationals organization in 2019 and spent three years in the Minnesota Twins system.