Harrisburg Senators invited to resume their affiliation with the Washington Nationals in 2021

The Harrisburg Senators have been invited by the Washington Nationals to remain the team's Class AA affiliate for the 2021 season and beyond, the Senators said Wednesday.

"We are happy to have received the invitation to remain the Double-A affiliate for the Nationals," said Kevin Kulp, Senators team president, in a press release. "The support that the Senators & FNB Field receive from community leaders, ownership, team partners, fans, local media, and so many others makes our spot on City Island one of the best in Minor League Baseball. We have a staff of hardworking folks and a dedicated fanbase that is anxious for Senators baseball to return in 2021.”

Prior to baseball’s return to D.C. in 2005, the Senators spent 14 seasons (1991–2004) as the Double-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos.

The Nationals also extended invitations to the Rochester Red Wings (Class A), the Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A), and Fredericksburg Nationals (Low-A) to become affiliated with the organization.

Rochester was previously affiliated with the Minnesota Twins from 2003-20. Prior to that, the Red Wings spent 42 seasons as the Baltimore Orioles from 1961-2002, and 32 years with the St. Louis Cardinals (1929-60). Rochester's team was founded in 1899.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks join the Nationals after spending 26 of the last 28 seasons (1993–2004, 2007–20) as the Kansas City Royals Single-A Carolina League affiliate. They spent two seasons (2005–06) as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

“We are very excited to extend the invitations to these four affiliates and their communities,” said Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo in a statement. “All four affiliates are located in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, with Harrisburg, Wilmington and Fredericksburg located within 120 miles of Nationals Park. Wilmington and Fredericksburg are easily accessible via the I-95 corridor.

"Our four affiliates and their proximity to Washington, D.C. will be critical not only to player development and roster construction, but also to our injury rehabilitation process. We are certain that each affiliate and the surrounding community will be assets to our player development and organization as a whole.”

As part of the new affiliations, Washington is ending its time with the Hagerstown Suns, who had been affiliated with the Nationals since 2007.