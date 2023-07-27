How the Harrisburg Senators are handling the heat with a home series

With the extreme heat, there’s a higher possibility to make changes earlier in the game. It just depends on how some players can handle it.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Despite the heat, it was a busy night on City Island with the Harrisburg Senators. FNB Field isn’t climate controlled but that didn’t stop fans from enjoying a ball game.

“We’re the boys of summer. This is what we do," Delino DeSchields, in his first season as the manager for the Harrisburg Senators.

The Senators are halfway through their six-game series against the Altoona Curve. It wouldn't have made a difference if the Sens were playing at the Curve. Their stadium is just over a two-hour trip west.

The heat is just a part of the summer and during the game, they have to adjust accordingly.

“Whenever our pitcher has a long inning, we try to be mindful of that and what we don’t want to do is turn right back around and have a quick inning. As an offense we want our first hitter to take his time. Of course, they’re on the clock and all these different things but go up there and take a couple of pitches, at an at-bat. I’m not saying sacrifice the A and B but we have to be mindful of our pitcher having a long inning. So, the worst thing we could do is go up there and swing at the first pitch and make an out," said DeSchields.

With the heat, there’s a higher possibility to make changes earlier in the game. It just depends on how some players can handle the sweltering weather.

DeSchields said, “We’re always checking with our guys to see how they feel. We have our eyes on them, every pitch. I think it’s case to case. Some guys can handle it a little better.”

With FNB Field not being a climate-controlled ballpark, getting some air circulation is key to help cool the guys off between innings. The grounds crew brought in an oversized fan for the players in the dugout.

For fans, there were a few ways of beating the heat. Especially, on 'Thirsty Thursday."

“Two dollar drafts. All you can drink to an extent. We’re here to watch the Senators win a ball game," said Chris Trace of Mechanicsburg.

If the drinks didn't cool you down, the Senators have a few cooling stations to help get people out of the heat, but one of them made a splash, with the kids in the kids zone.

Some sneaking in a game before a new school year started and were not going to bat an eye at some free tickets, despite the heat.

“It’s for my mom's work. We just planned on coming out, tonight," said Colin Waters of Mt. Joy.

A night at the ballpark is still a grand slam for fans.