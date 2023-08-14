Grand Slam Parade 2023

Watch the 17th Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport live at 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 14.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — All eyes are on the city of Williamsport this week. The 76th edition of the Little League World Series starts on Wednesday, but it all kicks off with the Grand Slam parade.

The 17th Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport steps off at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 14.

Can’t make it to the parade? You can watch live on WNEP and WNEP+ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The 20 World Series teams from across the United States and around the globe will take part in the parade, as well as high school bands, local businesses and organizations, and more.

This year’s Grand Marshall is former Phillies manager and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.