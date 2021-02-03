Fans allowed to return to stands for Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games after Philadelphia joins the state in easing COVID-19 restrictions

About 3,100 fans will be allowed inside the city's Wells Fargo Center for Sixers and Flyers games beginning Sunday, the city said.

PHILADELPHIA — One day after Governor Tom Wolf eased COVID-19 occupancy restrictions for indoor and outdoor events in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia's sports teams announced that a number of fans will be permitted in the stands at Flyers, Sixers, and Phillies games as early as Sunday.

The news was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The city of Philadelphia followed Wolf's lead on Tuesday, announcing that the city will permit 20 percent of maximum occupancy at outdoor venues like Citizens Bank Park and 15 percent of maximum occupancy at indoor arenas like the Wells Fargo Center.

The latter venue, which is the home of the NHL's Flyers and NBA's 76ers, will allow approximately 3,100 fans beginning Sunday.

"Factoring in state and local regulations, NHL and NBA guidance, and the arena’s own strict health and safety protocols, (the) Wells Fargo Center will initially be able to host approximately 3,100 fans for Flyers and 76ers games," the arena said in a press release. "Today’s announcement comes after months of close coordination with state and city health officials, extensive, science-backed research into similar arena re-openings, and input from leading medical experts. Even with this initially limited capacity, hundreds of part-time employees will be brought back to work for each Flyers and 76ers home game."

When the Phillies complete spring training in Florida and return to Citizens Bank Park to begin the 2021 Major League Baseball season, approximately 8,000 fans will be permitted to watch from the stands, based on the ballpark's capacity.