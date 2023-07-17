Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 9U baseball team receives motivational message from Penn State's James Franklin

The Nittany Lions football coach encouraged the kids to play fast, aggressive and confident before their regional championship win.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — No matter the sport, winning the final game usually means it's been a championship season.

A young and talented group of ballplayers in the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg league are getting used to celebrations. One year after capturing the Cal Ripken 8U World Series title in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the same group won the Ripken 9U Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.

Before the boys took the field in the regional final, they received some motivational words from Penn State head football coach James Franklin.

"U-A all the way, I wanted to take a moment to wish you guys luck tonight, but you don't need it," said coach Franklin. "You've prepared for this moment all summer long. Go play fast, go play aggressive, go play confident. Have fun, I appreciate ya .. Marlton, New Jersey has no chance."

Coach Franklin recorded the message at the request of former Nittany Lions player and Upper Allen assistant coach Scott Shirley. Franklin replied right away with the encouraging message, and he was spot on with his prediction.

Marlton, New Jersey was not able to keep it close as Upper Allen cruised to the regional title 16-3. Just like the championship in 2022, the team won their final in Cherry Hill.