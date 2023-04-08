1983 Orioles World Series champions celebrate 40th anniversary

BALTIMORE — The offense was anchored by a pair of Hall of Famers, Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken, Jr. The pitching staff was deep and talented and the team played spectacular defense.
It's no wonder the 1983 Baltimore Orioles captured a World Series title, beating the Phillies 4-1 to win the Championship.
In addition to doing all of the things necessary on the field to win, they were a close-knit group off the field and remain so to this day. The team reunited at Camden Yards on Friday afternoon for a luncheon with select fans followed by a media session as part of their 40th anniversary celebration.
"I appreciate all of the players that I played with, I love them like brothers," said former Orioles outfielder Ken Singleton. "I always will and for us winning in '83, we came close a lot of years but they won’t be able to say anybody was better than us in 1983.”
The team has more special events planned this weekend at Camden Yards as the Orioles host the Mets.
This year's team currently sits in first place in the American League East division. There is optimism among the '83 team that the current guys will make a run at a World Series title this year or in the near future.