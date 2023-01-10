What is the Baltimore Orioles' 'Homer Hose'?

The "Homer Hose" is the latest of the team's water-themed celebrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have a slew of water-themed celebrations.

The faucet.

The sprinkler.

And now, the "Homer Hose."

Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023

The team first debuted the celebration on April 10, breaking out a neon funnel attached to a long orange-and-black striped hose when slugger Ryan Mountcastle hit a homer against the A's.

It's the newest celebration in a series of water-themed festivities. Players who hit a single pretend to turn on a water faucet. When an Oriole hits a double or triple, they pretend to be a sprinkler in the outfield (once they're safely on base) while teammates in the dugout spit water like a fountain.

The "Homer Hose" has replaced last year's home run celebration, when players would receive a gaudy orange metallic chain with a big Orioles O on the end when they hit a home run.

BRINGING OUT THE HOME RUN CHAIN EARLY‼️ pic.twitter.com/0WnE36kI5c — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 23, 2022

Like any scoring celebration, the Homer Hose hasn't completely escaped controversy. Some opponents say the move glorifies binge drinking alcohol because the Hose looks like a funnel people chug beer from. Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, haven't helped the Orioles' case in insisting it's not the same, calling the new contraption a "dong bong."

The Orioles ended their 7 year playoff drought so GM Mike Elias hit the Dong Bong @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/FO1p9Wk7Qb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2023

The team, including co-creators Cole Irvin and Keegan Akin, insist the Homer Hose is just good, clean fun, harkening back to the days of playing baseball in the streets with friends and drinking from a neighborhood hose.

"I’m definitely not out there, you know, promoting binge drinking or anything like that," Cole Irvin explained. "It’s primarily from a kid-like mentality of drinking out of a hose when we were kids and having fun playing the game the right way, with our friends. And that’s what it is.”

The sprinklers have already been turned on at Camden Yards but we haven’t seen the “homer hose” yet. Pitcher/Homer hose co-creator Cole Irvin tells @MarkWJZ the origin story #Orioles #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/fDApkae1bO — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 11, 2023