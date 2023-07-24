Orioles fans catching first-place fever

Local Birds fans are already making plans to see the team in the playoffs.

YORK, Pa. — The Baltimore Orioles are in first place in the American League East division in late July. It's alright if you need to read that sentence twice for it to sink in.

The O's have had one division title in the past 26 seasons. After taking three out of four games against Tampa Bay on the road this past weekend, the Orioles started their series in Philadelphia on Monday Night two games clear of everyone else in the AL East.

Add a 3-2 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and that advantage now grows to 2 1/2 games.

The Birds are 62-38, have the best record in the American League and local fans are thrilled about their success.

This turns out to be the game-winning hit in the 9th, Birds improve to 62-38 and lead AL East by 2 1/2 games! https://t.co/A1OPCLRk9p — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) July 25, 2023

"There are all these young players coming up through the farm system," said Jamie Smithson of York. "They're all just pumped. They're ready to win. I just think they've built something really special and there's a momentum going. I mean, it's exciting. I'm going to be cheering really loud. I'm stoked."

Smithson was out enjoying the Orioles-Phillies game at Primanti's in York Township. Management at the restaurant say they are seeing more and more O's fans coming out to watch, proud to show off their gear.