It's 'Back to the Stadium' for the Lancaster Barnstormers on April 29

Michael Reynolds, president and general manager of both Clipper Magazine Stadium and the Lancaster Barnstormers joined FOX43 to discuss what fans can expect.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's officially opening night for the Lancaster Barnstormers, and they will be playing the York Revolution.

In addition to it being opening night, it's also time for a Lanco Youth Baseball Night Celebration, Reynolds says. Also, opening night will be 80's-themed, and fans will be greeted by "big hair and big fun."

The first 1,000 fans 16 and older who arrive will receive a complimentary “Back to the Ballpark” commemorative t-shirt, presented by WellSpan Health, also according to Reynolds.

Fans can also expect the Lancaster Ghostbusters to be on-hand, in costume, with their Ectomobile on site and Perfect Harmony will honor America with their killer rendition of our National Anthem, Reynolds said on FOX43.

After the game, fireworks presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will light up the sky, and kids will be able to "Run the Bases."