2023 Wild Card Series | Here's what you need to know about the Phillies first postseason matchup

Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 27.

Citizens Bank Park is set to be rockin' as a part of Red October with the Philadelphia Phillies returning to the MLB Postseason.

This year, the Phillies will be a participant in the first round of the playoffs, hosting a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

The Miami Marlins, a National League East rival, will be the Phillies' opponent for the series.

So far this season, the Marlins won 7 of the 13 games played between the teams, including the last two played in Philadelphia.

Here's how to watch, when the games will be played and everything you need to know about the Phillies in the 2023 Wild Card Series:

When will the Phillies play?

Game One of the National League Wild Card Series is set for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Game Two will follow on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and if a Game Three is necessary, it will be played on Thursday, Oct. 5.

All games will be played at 8:08 p.m.

How can I watch the Phillies games?

Every National League Wild Card Series game will air on ESPN.

Who is on the Phillies' postseason roster?

Here are the players projected to be on the Philadelphia Phillies' Wild Card Series roster:

CATCHERS

INFIELDERS

OUTFIELDERS

Weston Wilson



PITCHERS

Who are the Phillies playing?

The Phillies opponent in this first round series is the Miami Marlins.

The team is led by rookie manager Skip Schumaker, who guided the team to a 14-win improvement over 2022.

Miami's offense is led by batting champion Luis Arraez, who hit .354 after being acquired in an offseason trade.

A pair of trade deadline acquisitions have buoyed the team's offense, as third baseman Jake Burger hit .303 after being acquired and first baseman Josh Bell contributed 11 home runs and 26 RBIs since coming aboard.

The Marlins pitching staff has suffered significant injuries throughout the season, which will limit their options throughout the playoffs.

The team will start left-handers Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett in Games One and Two respectively, aiming to neutralize some of Philadelphia's left-handed power in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

The team's bullpen is also ripe with lefties, as their playoff roster could feature at least four lefthanded relievers.

Overall, the Marlins likely have overperformed their roster, and should be overmatched in this first round matchup against Philadelphia.

Who is pitching for the Phillies?

The team is slated to start Zack Wheeler in Game One and Aaron Nola in Game Two.