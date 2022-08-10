x
2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more

Get the latest updates from the Little League World Series.
Credit: WNEP

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series will return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events.

Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The series was canceled entirely in 2020.

The LLWS will begin Wednesday, August 17, and end Sunday, August 28.

2022 Little League World Series Scores, Stats & More:

Download the 2022 Little League World Series bracket HERE.

Little League World Series History:

Find more great Little League Baseball information at the official Little League World Series site or on the Little League World Series Facebook and Twitter feeds.

