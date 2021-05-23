Baseball U PA Gearing Up For Second Season of Collegiate Summer League

"From last year to this year we learned that we need a little bit bigger rosters because kids get injured, kids miss games for a number of reasons," Guy explained. "So we will probably have between 21 and 22-23-24 players per team and we are going with a 3 game series."

"Oh it's fun," Scranton baseball coach Mike Bartoletti added. "It's definitely fun because you see these kids all during their college and you would of seen them in the past in high-school. You know you just get a chance to evaluate them and match them up it's pretty neat, actually. I tell you there was nothing but positive feedback from the parents to obviously the players and even the local baseball people in general they we're able to go out and watch baseball. It was good. It was good for local baseball. The nice thing is the way how kids are doing in their college seasons right now."