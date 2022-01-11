Middletown man captures baseball history in collection

John Gadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball history.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime."

The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear.

John Gadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball history.

"Baseball was everything when you were growing up, and I used to listen to the Phillies, every game on the radio, every night," Gadosh explained.

He started to break down different parts of his temple, a curated tribute to a special area close to his heart.

"The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is a flannel jersey," Gadosh referenced. "I got a lot of autographs from Hall-of-Famers in here."

Despite it being his own collection, Gadosh still marvels on some of the intricacies of his collection.

"Jim Mudcat Grant... what a beautiful autograph that is," Gadosh explained.

"I want to show you one thing, real important," he motioned. "Al Kaline... 1955 American League batting champ, one of the autographs that I love. Don Larson pitched a perfect game in '56. He was the '56 World Series MVP and Yogi Berra caught the game.... Willie Mays, Willie McCovey... they are all on there."

Despite being immersed in history and legends, there is still one team that is most dear to Gadosh's heart.

"The Phillies are my favorite jersey, bar none. This is my favorite team -- the '64 Phillies blew the pennant on me. But, when you're 10 games away from being the National League champs and going to the World Series, they can't wait to print pennants," Gadosh motioned to memorabilia of a World Series that never came to be.

"They can't wait to print tickets, so they printed the tickets, they printed the pennants, and the printed the programs. They blew it. I never got over it as a kid," Gadosh said.