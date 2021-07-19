Play Ball! 1860's style baseball at Gettysburg Festival

"Alright, let's get in the field."



"Go! Go! Go!"



"We have 24 teams from various states, competing in base ball, two words from the 1863 to 1864 era," explained Tom "Schoolboy" Duffy, a hurler for the Elkton Eclipse.



"Foul ball!"



Noah Staub plays in the Gettysburg Little League. He enjoyed seeing the game played the way it used to be over 150 years ago. "It's really interesting to watch and see the perspective of now and back then."



"It means a lot considering we're from Gettysburg," said Rod "Wigs" Helwig. Helwig is the manager of the Gettysburg Generals. "Gettysburg didn't have a team in the festival. We came out in 2016 to watch and decided to get a team and the rest is history. The more the merrier."



"Run! Now! Down! Down!"



"These are awesome fields. There's no true bounce anywhere. This is truly vintage baseball."



"Got him!



"1864 rules, can catch the ball in a bounce and it's an out. You're not allowed to overrun first base."



"You can't advance on a foul ball ever. If you're on base, and you know the ball is going to hit the ground, you can run."



"I've been playing now for 15 years and once I got involved, it was like, 'this is it.' today is my Christmas morning."



"If you're local, we'll give you a tryout for the team next spring, and that's how it goes."



"It doesn't matter if you're young, old, short, tall, fat, skinny, whatever, it's just coming out here and have fun. That's what the game is. It's just a fun game for us."



"Get down!"



"When this one's over, we'll start working on next year."