Baseball combine gives local college standouts extra opportunity

Millersville pitchers part of group that showcases skills for scouts

CAMP HILL, Pa. — “You don’t get see good luck."

That’s the motivation behind Full Reps Training Center in Camp Hill hosting a baseball scouting combine for area players.

“We started talking about it and it was hey let's use the resources and connections we have around baseball and scouts and give these kids the opportunity," explains Mike Phelps who works at the training center. "We want to really let them show off what their hard work paid off for."

With word out, 13 college players who missed out on their spring season put their skills on display.

“Good turnout, just get to showcase what we did all summer and worked hard on so it's pretty good,” said Millersville Junior Pitcher Alex Mykut.

It's an opportunity for each player’s arm to be his own public relations machine, in front of scouts from several teams and many more clubs who requested video.