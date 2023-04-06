Barnstormers change name to 'Ironmasters' to honor heavy Lebanon fan and community support

The Barnstormers change names to the Lebanon Ironmasters to show gratitude toward their hard core Lebanon fan base.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers are honoring their Lebanon fanbase with a new name for the weekend.

Starting Friday, the team played as the "Lebanon Ironmasters" and invited many schools in the school district to come out and support, as well. It's a huge moment for many in the Lebanon area, and especially for the Lebanon native and Cedar Crest grad outfielder Joseph Carpenter.

"It's definitely a cool thing having Lebanon County across your chest passing things down to the next generation," said Carpenter.

"It's pretty cool you know to have kids from your hometown coming out and supporting you, so it's definitely a cool thing."

Carpenter has put on a show as well hitting a home run in both games so far in the Lebanon jersey.

The community support palpable throughout the stadium.

"This is so great especially for young baseball players and if you have kids in little league looking up to these guys," said Lauren Bruce, Northern Lebanon School Districts' Community Relations Coordinator "They are doing it at a higher level it's very inspiring for them to so we are happy that the kids can come out and see this."