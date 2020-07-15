Barnstormers host camps for local youth players

Campers grateful for opportunity to learn new skills

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers have no games to host right now and a big field to look at that if you listen closely seems to be whispering for activity. The club heard those voices and decided to put on a few camps for area baseball players to keep their love of baseball alive during the summer.

"You’re good," calls out Barnstormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy. He knows the importance of these camps right now.

“Trying to get them a little sense of normalcy in these trying times. It is great to see all the smiles on their faces and just wanted to come here and learn the game.”

The Barnstormers are currently hosting their first of two four day summer camp sessions, giving kids a chance to come out learn a few skills and get those baseball juices flowing.

“I was very appreciative because you got to be with other kids and you got to play,” says Dylan Carr of Columbia

Dylan was all smiles as he was on in the field with his mates.

One youngster who was anxious to show off his skills was Patrick Corcoran. He loved taking ground balls, and showing off his impressive arm. How much so? He demonstrated his technique during our interview.

"Get down and you can move a lot!"

Corcoran who made the trip from Hummelstown is all smiles and fearless when he is on the field.

"I feel really good and I am just confident in myself that I can get the ball."

Meeting new friends is awesome but learning from a pro is pretty sweet too according to Carr.

"It is cool because he scouted professional teams and stuff."

"Chin shoulder elbow," voices Steffy as he huddles with the campers going over technique. His goal is to put the campers through competition and repetition.

"We are saying, stop, focus and make sure we are doing it correctly. Then we add a little more stress, little more pressure on them because its going to be that way in the game."

And at the end of the day the players left with a challenge from coach Steffy

"No electronics, no video games, no nothing."

He also challenged the kids to no junk food and the youngsters seem up to the task.

“Just think about it until it becomes a habit,” says Carr

While Corcoran believes, “I think I can do it!”