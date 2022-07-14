Three-peat Thursday at the Barnstormers

'Stormers honor Mountville 12U team's undefeated season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — To celebrate their home stadium having recently been voted "Best MLB Partner League Ballpark" for the third straight year by Baseball Digest, the Lancaster Barnstormers announced a special promotion for their home game Thursday night hosting the final series game against the High Point Rockers.

As part of a "Three-peat Thursday" celebration, tickets to the Barnstormers game against the High Point Rockers, cost just $3.

Featured craft beers at Clipper Magazine Stadium's Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck, also cost just $3.

Clipper Magazine Stadium beat out 47 other ballparks to win the Baseball Digest fan ballot for the third straight year, the team announced in June.

Fans of the Barnstormers took full advantage on the beautiful Thursday evening to stop by the ballpark.

"Had to take advantage of it, fully, said Chris Heffernan of Lancaster. I have a bunch of kids and we brought some friends along with us and (have to) have the beer at a baseball game. So, it's a lot of fun.

(Nothing goes better than an ice cold beer and baseball) ...on a hot sunny day."

The 'Stormers didn't disappoint, sweeping the series against the Rockers and winning their 11th win in a row at home.

But, it wasn't just the game and the deals that was the buzz. The Mountville Tigers 12U-3 team was honored at the game after going undefeated, 21-0 and winning their division. The Tigers head coach, Patrick Hamill says the team is coming off back-to-back championships and enjoyed a night out at the ballpark, something they tend to do together.